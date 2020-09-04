After getting thrown out trying to steal third base in the ninth inning on Thursday, Billy Hamilton could have apparently kept right on running.

The Mets designated the veteran outfielder for assignment on Friday. Hamilton, 29, was used mostly as a pinch runner by the Mets, who acquired the speedster from the Giants on Aug. 2 for minor league pitcher Jordan Humphreys. Hamilton appeared in 17 games for the Mets and went 1-for-22 at the plate.

He stole three bases and was caught once. That unsuccessful steal attempt came on Thursday after he was balked to second by Aroldis Chapman with none out and the Mets down a run.

Hamilton then tried to steal third and was thrown out for the first out. The Mets overcame the blunder, however, when J.D. Davis tied the game with a home run, and they won it in the 10th on Pete Alonso’s two-run home run off Albert Abreu.

Manager Luis Rojas, speaking before the Hamilton move was announced, mentioned that the Mets could have a better offense if they “diminish some of the outs that we make on the bases.”

The Mets have seven days to trade or waive Hamilton, who has 302 career steals. He could end up at the Mets’ alternate site in Brooklyn if no other club wants him and he agrees to go.

Pitcher Erasmo Ramirez was called up from the alternate site. The veteran is expected to be used in long relief, and could possibly get a start since Rojas would not commit to keeping Robert Gsellman in the rotation. Gsellman lasted just 1 2/3 innings against the Yankees on Thursday.

Seaver patch revealed

The Mets started wearing a black and white No. 41 patch on their right sleeves to honor Tom Seaver, who died at the age of 75 on Monday.