Another sign of the Mets’ injury-induced desperation presented itself Wednesday: Newcomer Billy McKinney was scheduled to bat fourth and play rightfield in what was supposed to be his team debut, less than 24 hours after a late-night trade from the Brewers.

The game was postponed due to expected rain. The Mets and Rockies will play a doubleheader set to begin at 12:10 p.m. Thursday.

McKinney was available because the Brewers, deeming him expendable, designated him for assignment over the weekend. The Mets — ravaged by injuries, especially to their outfielders — gave Milwaukee lefthander Pedro Quintana, a 17-year-old who signed as an international free agent in January.

After a call from Brewers boss David Stearns, a later call from Mets acting general manager Zack Scott and a 6 a.m. flight from Dallas, McKinney officially joined the Mets prior to their game against the Rockies.

"It seems like it’s a great atmosphere and just a great clubhouse," McKinney said. "I try not to really think about where I’m at in the lineup, I just try to get in the lineup and do what I can whenever I’m in there. The fact that they have me batting fourth tonight, it’s an honor. But now it’s time to go out there and play our game and win. That’s the goal."

To make room for McKinney on the 26-man roster, the Mets put centerfielder Johneshwy Fargas on the 10-day injured list with a left AC joint sprain. The team has 17 players on the IL.

To make room on the 40-man roster, the Mets transferred righthander Jordan Yamamoto to the 60-day IL — just hours after he went on the 10-day IL — due to his right shoulder soreness.

Mere soreness usually does not necessitate a minimum two-month stay on the sidelines. Manager Luis Rojas declined to get more specific about what Yamamoto is dealing with.

"That right there works with the roster spot to bring McKinney onto the roster," Rojas said. "The time it's going to take Yammy probably from his treatment to rehabbing to building up to (being activated) again is going to be 60 days, at least."

Rojas said McKinney was batting fourth because Dominic Smith — the cleanup hitter of late — was out with a bruised right knee. The lefthanded-hitting McKinney split up righthanded hitters James McCann and Tomas Nido, and Rojas sought balance.

Overall, McKinney, 26, is what the Mets need at the moment: a player with major-league experience (164 games over parts of four seasons) and defensive versatility (all three outfield spots plus first base).

Mostly a corner outfielder, McKinney has never played center in the majors. But he noted to Rojas that he was blocked there in Toronto (by Kevin Pillar part of the time) and Milwaukee (by Jackie Bradley Jr.) and said he is comfortable there.

"Coming through the minor leagues, I felt like I could play all three," McKinney said. "I’ve been more predominantly in the big leagues in right and left, but when there’s teams with injuries like we have unfortunately right now, it’s all hands on deck."

Rojas added, "I’m comfortable using him in center."

Cameron Maybin, the Mets’ outfield acquisition off the scrap heap last week, was to start in center on Wednesday. He is 0-for-21 with 11 strikeouts.

McKinney is a career .226 hitter with a .285 OBP and .422 slugging percentage with the Brewers, Blue Jays and Yankees (two games in 2018). In about a quarter-season with Milwaukee this year, he had a .207/.260/.359 slash line with three homers and six RBIs.

He already knows a bunch of new teammates, including folks he played with in Toronto (Pillar, Brandon Drury, Marcus Stroman) and in the Arizona Fall League (Nido, Luis Guillorme).

"So it’s not completely unknown territory for me," he said. "Everybody’s been great helping me out."