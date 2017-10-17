CHICAGO — Given their recent history with the Mets, Bob Geren and Chip Hale have often been linked to the team’s managerial opening. But sources told Newsday on Tuesday that neither man is considered a candidate for the job.

As the Mets wrap up the first round of interviews, the picture has gotten somewhat clearer, with neither Geren or Hale in the hunt. They join Brad Ausmus and Robin Ventura as potential candidates who have been linked to the job but aren’t actually in the hunt.

The Mets intend to finish their first round of interviews this week. Current Mets hitting coach Kevin Long interviewed last week and Astros bench coach Alex Cora was scheduled for Tuesday.

White Sox bench coach Joe McEwing will speak with Mets officials on Wednesday, with Mariners third-base coach Manny Acta and Indians pitching coach Mickey Callaway also scheduled for interviews.

Geren, 56, served as the Mets’ bench coach from 2012 to 2015 before accepting the same position with the Dodgers to be closer to family in Los Angeles. Geren had managed the A’s from 2007 to 2011.

Hale, 52, was bench coach for the Mets in 2010 and 2011. Like Geren, Hale also has previous managerial experience, with the Diamondbacks from 2015 to 2016.

Of the Mets’ known first-round interviewees, only Acta has previous managerial experience in the big leagues, having skippered the Nationals (2007-2009) and Indians (2010-2012).