Mets re-sign reliever Brad Brach 

Brad Brach, a New Jersey native who pitched well in his seven weeks with the Mets last season, is back.

The Mets re-signed the righthanded reliever to a one-year deal for $850,000 — plus a $1.25-million player option for 2021 — on Friday. That is the first of what is expected to be several moves to fortify a bullpen that was among the worst in the majors in 2019.

To make room for Brach on the 40-man roster, the Mets designated righthander Chris Flexen for assignment.

In August, the Mets picked up Brach after he struggled mightily with the Cubs and was cut by them. His numbers improved majorly, from a 6.13 ERA and 1.77 WHIP in Chicago to a 3.68 ERA and 1.23 WHIP in Queens, and he openly enjoyed being a member of the Mets, the team he rooted for growing up.

Brach’s new contract is a low-risk bet that moving forward he will be more like the pitcher he was with the Mets — more like the pitcher he has been in his career — than the one he was with the Cubs. In nine seasons in the bigs, he has a 3.33 ERA and 1.31 WHIP and represented the Orioles in the 2016 All-Star Game.

One of Brach’s career trends — being much more effective against righthanded hitters than lefthanded hitters — worsened last season. Righties had a .211 average, .297 OBP and .278 slugging percentage, whereas lefties slashed .403/.500/.639.

Brach is just one piece of a Mets bullpen that still needs help, especially if Seth Lugo (2.70 ERA) moves to the rotation, which the Mets are considering. General manager Brodie Van Wagenen has said that the Mets are betting on Edwin Diaz (5.59 ERA) and Jeurys Familia (5.70 ERA) bouncing back, and Justin Wilson (2.54 ERA) is still under contract.

With the winter meetings beginning Sunday in San Diego, more relievers will be one of the items on the Mets’ agenda. Among the free-agent bullpen arms still available: Dellin Betances, Blake Treinen, Sergio Romo, Steve Cishek, Joe Smith, David Phelps and Luis Avilan.