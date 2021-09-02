Sandy Alderson didn’t wait long to make his first move in his latest stint as Mets general manager as the team claimed lefthanded reliever Brad Hand off waivers from Toronto on Thursday.

Alderson, the Mets’ team president, assumed GM duties on Thursday when acting general manager Zack Scott was placed on administrative leave after an arrest for driving while intoxicated early Tuesday morning in White Plains.

Hand, 31, will join the Mets as early as Friday in Washington as the team begins an eight-game road trip, manager Luis Rojas said.

Hand started the season as the Nationals closer after signing a one-year, $10.5-million free agent contract. He was traded to Toronto on July 29, but was placed on waivers by the Blue Jays after going 0-2 with a 7.27 ERA in 11 games.

The Mets considered claiming Hand on waivers once before – when he was waived by Cleveland on Oct. 29 in a cost-cutting move. But Alderson had not yet officially taken over because Steve Cohen’s purchase of the team was not finalized.

Hand signed with the Nationals in January and went 5-5 with a 3.79 ERA and 21 saves in 41 appearances. He has 126 career saves, but won’t be closing for the Mets.

"This is a high-leverage guy," Rojas said before the Mets hosted Miami. "We understand that he's been going through some struggles lately. But this can be a refresh for him. He pitched really well against us this year. Guy that's been used as a closer with different teams now, so I think it's an upgrade for us."

In four appearances against the Mets this season, Hand was 1-0 with three saves and retired all 12 batters he faced. He will join Aaron Loup as southpaws in the Mets’ bullpen but would not be eligible for the postseason roster (if the Mets make it) since he joined the club after Aug. 31.

"It's a great acquisition by our front office," Rojas said, "sending a message to us, the team, and the whole Mets’ nation out there that we're fighting for this and we're upgrading our team. This is a guy that can come -- even though he's been that late-inning guy, closer -- he can come in the middle of the game for us and shut some things down. There's some division rivals and some teams that we're going to see for the remainder of our schedule that have pretty important lefthanded batters in the middle of their order, and this guy can help us shut them down. And he's not too bad against righties, too."

Rojas said Alderson addressed the team’s staff on Thursday.

"He came into the ballpark and talked to the coaching staff and talked to the performance staff," Rojas said. "He did say that he will be more present . . . so we may see him more physically because he’s been more on the business side, has been our president. We see him every now and then, of course, and he connects. But he said he will be seen more periodically now."

Notes & quotes: Rojas said James McCann (back spasms) could be activated this weekend . . . Jacob deGrom (forearm tightness) continues to play catch . . . Noah Syndergaard (COVID-19 injured list) posted a video of himself throwing against a mattress in his apartment, but there is no date for his next minor-league rehab start, Rojas said . . . The Mets recalled righthander Yennsy Diaz and sent outfielder Khalil Lee to Triple-A Syracuse. The Mets had recalled Lee and outfielder Albert Almora Jr. on Wednesday when rosters expanded to 28 . . . Righthander Geoff Hartlieb was designated for assignment to make room for Hand on the 40-man roster.