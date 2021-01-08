TODAY'S PAPER
Mets sign infielder Brandon Drury, source confirms

Yankees infielder Brandon Drury runs to the dugout

Yankees infielder Brandon Drury runs to the dugout after the top of the eighth inning against the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium on June 30, 2018. Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

By Laura Albanese laura.albanese@newsday.com @AlbaneseLaura
If Tuesday’s blockbuster trade for Francisco Lindor brought stability and cachet to the Mets' infield, then Wednesday’s much quieter signing brought depth.

The Mets signed former Yankees infielder Brandon Drury to a minor-league contract, a source confirmed – bringing on a player who has struggled for the last three years but can play every position in the infield, along with two corner outfield positions (he’s primarily a second and third baseman).

Drury last saw significant production in 2017 with the Diamondbacks, where he hit .267 with 13 homers and 63 RBIs. His best year was in 2016, when he hit .286. Both seasons were under the eye of new Mets general manager Jared Porter, who was the Diamondbacks’ assistant GM at the time.

Drury was traded to the Yankees in February 2018 but began suffering severe migraines that blurred his vision. He was sent to the injured reserve after 18 games and eventually was traded to the Blue Jays. He hit .208 in 149 games with the Blue Jays before being designated for assignment in 2020. Drury is a career .248 hitter with a .296 OBP.

