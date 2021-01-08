Mets sign infielder Brandon Drury, source confirms

If Thursday’s blockbuster trade for Francisco Lindor brought stability and cachet to the Mets’ infield, then Friday’s much quieter signing brought depth.

The Mets signed former Yankees infielder Brandon Drury to a minor-league contract, a source confirmed, bringing on a player who has struggled for the last three years but can play every position in the infield, along with the corner outfield positions (he’s primarily a second and third baseman).

Drury, 28, last saw significant production in 2017 with the Diamondbacks, hitting .267 with 13 homers and 63 RBIs in 135 games. His best year was in 2016, when he hit .286 with 16 homers and 53 RBIs in 134 games. Both seasons were under the eye of new Mets general manager Jared Porter, who was the Diamondbacks’ assistant GM at the time.

Drury was traded to the Yankees in February 2018 but began suffering severe migraines that blurred his vision. He was sent to the injured reserve after 18 games and eventually was traded to the Blue Jays. He hit .208 in 149 games with the Blue Jays before being designated for assignment in 2020. Drury is a career .248 hitter with a .296 OBP.

Bullpen help. The Mets also bolstered their bullpen Friday, claiming lefthander Stephen Tarpley off waivers from the Marlins, the team announced. Tarpley spent two seasons with the Yankees before being designated for assignment and later traded to the Marlins. In his first year with the Yankees, he allowed three runs in nine innings. The next two years weren't kind to him, though, as he compiled a 6.93 and 9.00 ERA in limited appearances in 2019 and 2020. He has a career 58 strikeouts in 44 2/3 innings.