PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Brandon Nimmo has made plenty of news during spring training, but Thursday was the first time it was the welcomed kind.

Instead of a sore shoulder, which limited Nimmo early in camp, or his stomach virus, which created national headlines when it was first thought his undercooked chicken got him sick, Nimmo’s newsmaking against the Marlins happened at the plate.

He blasted two home runs, his first of Grapefruit League action, a particularly positive development for the Mets considering the timing, one week before Opening Day.

“He’s taken off, and today was probably showing us, OK, he’s ready for the season,” manager Mickey Callaway said. “At the exact right time.”

The first blast came in the second inning, when Miami’s Wei-Yin Chen left a fastball over the plate with two runners on base. Nimmo yanked it to the berm in rightfield. In the seventh, against Drew Steckenrider, Nimmo sent one to right-centerfield for a solo shot.

These weren’t spring cheapies against nobodies, either. Chen will likely be in the Marlins’ rotation (or else be a swingman out of the bullpen) and Steckenrider figures prominently into their late-inning relief plans.

Nimmo’s spring contained minimal offensive highlights until Thursday. He entered the game hitting .268 with a .295 OBP and .341 slugging mark, plus zero homers and five RBIs. Part of that can be chalked up to his late start — thanks to the soreness and sickness, he didn’t get into a game until Feb. 26 and didn’t play in the field until March 7 — but he said he felt himself getting closer of late.

“A week and a half to two weeks ago, I started to have better at-bats where I started to lay off pitches a little bit more right out of the hand, starting to be a little bit more like myself,” Nimmo said. “It was more the quality of the at-bats. I wasn’t necessarily scorching every ball or getting a lot of hits. It was more me swinging at good pitches, starting to put them in play better, so slowly getting to that barrel more often.”

Finally, that manifested itself in three pitches barreled up, including a fourth-inning flyout to left.

“Definitely a lot better. Today was a good day,” Nimmo said. “Definitely a step in the right direction, but there’s still things to work on. I definitely feel a whole lot better now than at the beginning of spring. There’s always going to be things to work on. I feel like I made better adjustments today.”

Michael Conforto also homered Thursday, and, like Nimmo’s first, it was particularly noteworthy because it came against Chen, a lefthander.

Nimmo and Conforto, both lefthanded hitters, have been followed by the idea — the myth — that they struggle against southpaws, which was the opposite of true in 2018. Conforto had a .250/.332/.476 slash line against lefties, and Nimmo slashed .234/.351/.391 — far weaker than his performance against righthanders, but still above league-average.

For Conforto, Thursday marked four games in a row he went deep. He leads the team with five spring homers, one more than Pete Alonso. His OPS is up to .916.

“Oh my gosh. He’s been amazing,” Nimmo said. “It’s fun to watch him on these tears. He’s just swinging the bat really well and finding the barrel a lot, and when he does that, it’s going to lead to [hits] to all fields. He’s pretty amazing. This is a fun time to watch him.”