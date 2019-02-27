PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — When Brandon Nimmo was absent from a Wednesday morning team meeting and didn’t take live batting practice as scheduled, something seemed amiss.

More trouble with his sore right shoulder? Nope. Food poisoning. Brought on by a meal cooked by the outfielder himself.

“I guess he cooked some chicken and didn’t know how to cook or something,” manager Mickey Callaway said with a chuckle. “He was throwing up all night. So we’re going to have to teach him how to cook so he doesn’t miss any more games.”

Nimmo played in his first spring training game Tuesday, going 1-for-5 as the DH. He had been scheduled to make his defensive debut Thursday, but that plan might be on hold.

All things considered, though, it’s just a goofy spring mishap, not anything that should sideline Nimmo for an extended stretch.

“He lost a lot of fluid,” Callaway said. “I hate to put him out there and pull a hammy or something because he’s dehydrated. So probably unlikely, but we’ll monitor him and see when he comes in.”

Rivera slowed again

Infielder T.J. Rivera has been dealing with “discomfort” in his surgically repaired right elbow, Callaway said.

Seventeen months removed from Tommy John surgery, Rivera had been declared a “full go” for spring training by Callaway this month. This setback appears similar to the one Rivera dealt with during a minor-league rehab assignment last month, when he was diagnosed with a strained elbow.

“T.J. is having trouble getting over the hump to throw in a game,” Callaway said. “When you’ve been rehabbing this long, don’t push it. He’ll tell us when he’s ready. But it’s been a long time now, so the concern is about being out so long more than anything else.

“It’s like, man, you feel bad for the guy. You want him to get out there. He’s such a hard worker. You want it to happen for him and materialize and it just hasn’t.”

Extra bases

Amed Rosario went 2-for-4 with two booming doubles and two RBIs in the Mets’ 14-6 exhibition win against the Marlins Wednesday. J.D. Davis went 3-for-5 with a homer and four RBIs…The Mets scratched Jeff McNeil from the lineup because of a scraped left wrist. He got banged up diving for a ball in leftfield Monday against the Astros. The Mets said they want to wait for it to “dry up” before McNeil plays again...Closer Edwin Diaz threw his first live BP of the spring and is scheduled for his first Grapefruit League appearance Saturday. The Mets are bringing him along slowly after a heavy workload (73 games, 73 1/3 innings) with the Mariners last year.