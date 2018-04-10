Brandon Nimmo sent down to make room for righty Corey Oswalt
The outfielder’s playing time had diminished after the return of Michael Conforto, and the Mets needed an arm for its overworked bullpen.
MIAMI — Brandon Nimmo is a minor leaguer again.
The Mets optioned the outfielder to Triple-A Las Vegas Tuesday to make room for righthander Corey Oswalt, who was called up to the bigs for the first time to serve as a fresh arm in a bullpen that has been worked heavily in the past week.
Nimmo won a spot in the Opening Day lineup with a strong spring training, but when Michael Conforto returned last week it left Nimmo without an obvious path to considerable playing time. He had three at-bats in the past four games.
Nimmo is 3-for-9 with a .600 OBP and .444 slugging percentage in six games.
Oswalt, 24, started one game for Las Vegas on April 5, allowing three runs in four innings.
A seventh-round draft pick in 2012, Oswalt was the Mets’ minor-league pitcher of the year last season, when he had a 2.28 ERA and 1.18 WHIP in 24 starts for Double-A Binghamton.
It’s not clear how long Oswalt will stay. The Mets will need to send out another player to officially bring up righthander Zack Wheeler, who starts Wednesday against the Marlins.
