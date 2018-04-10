MIAMI — Brandon Nimmo is a minor leaguer again.

The Mets optioned the outfielder to Triple-A Las Vegas Tuesday to make room for righthander Corey Oswalt, who was called up to the bigs for the first time to serve as a fresh arm in a bullpen that has been worked heavily in the past week.

Nimmo won a spot in the Opening Day lineup with a strong spring training, but when Michael Conforto returned last week it left Nimmo without an obvious path to considerable playing time. He had three at-bats in the past four games.

Mickey Callaway on sending down Brandon Nimmo: pic.twitter.com/xXll67SsRH — Tim Healey (@timbhealey) April 10, 2018

Nimmo is 3-for-9 with a .600 OBP and .444 slugging percentage in six games.

Oswalt, 24, started one game for Las Vegas on April 5, allowing three runs in four innings.

A seventh-round draft pick in 2012, Oswalt was the Mets’ minor-league pitcher of the year last season, when he had a 2.28 ERA and 1.18 WHIP in 24 starts for Double-A Binghamton.

It’s not clear how long Oswalt will stay. The Mets will need to send out another player to officially bring up righthander Zack Wheeler, who starts Wednesday against the Marlins.