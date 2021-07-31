What was suggested as "really, really small" on Friday night had turned into something quite a bit larger for the Mets by first pitch Saturday night against the Reds at Citi Field.

Manager Luis Rojas said that Brandon Nimmo had felt a "pinch" in his hamstring after making a diving catch of an Aristides Aquino fly ball in the ninth inning Friday. The pinch was "really, really small" but troublesome enough that he would have used a pinch hitter had Nimmo’s spot in the batting order come around.

But Saturday the Mets' starting centerfielder and leadoff hitter was not in the lineup. Rojas said "last night we were a little more optimistic" but said he wasn’t certain whether Nimmo could even come off the bench. Jonathan Villar was slotted into the leadoff sport and Kevin Pillar started the game in centerfield.

Nimmo has posted a .298/.427/.411 slash line in 45 games, though he missed approximately two months with a hand injury.

When Nimmo is in the starting lineup, the Mets are 23-18.

"Everyone is optimistic including Brandon . . . but we’re for-sure for him not to start tonight," Rojas said.

Williams will start in Syracuse

The Mets also received righthander Trevor Williams along with Javier Baez in the Friday trade with the Cubs. The club sent him to Triple-A Syracuse, but when asked when he might join the big-league team, Rojas said the timeframe was "speculation."

Williams made 12 starts in 13 appearances with Chicago and was 4-2 with a 5.06 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 58 2/3 innings. Rojas said the 29-year-old is most valuable to the team if he remains stretched out as a starter. He threw 104 pitches for Chicago last Sunday and was the starting pitcher for Syracuse on Saturday night.

"If we’re in need at some point for a starter, he should be the guy coming up to help us in a spot," Rojas said. "Is there a chance he comes to the bullpen to become a length guy? Yes he could, but that would disrupt where he is right now pitch count-wise. It’s more valuable to keep him pitching like a starter."

Tylor Megill has pitched very well in seven starts this season, but the rookie has thrown 75 2/3 innings between the minors and the majors. In 2019, before the 2020 minor-league season was lost, Megill pitched 71 2/3 innings.

Syndergaard throws off mound

Righthander Noah Syndergaard, working his way back from Tommy John surgery with hopes of a September return, has been throwing off the slope of the pitcher’s mound and Rojas said "he feels really good right now — he feels strong."

Rojas, however, could give no estimate on when the righthander might be able to advance toward going on a minor-league rehab assignment.