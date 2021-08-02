MIAMI — Brandon Nimmo’s left hamstring issue seems to still be an issue.

About 10 minutes before their series opener against the Marlins on Monday, the Mets announced that he had been removed from the starting lineup.

Nimmo suffered what manager Luis Rojas called a "really, really small" tweak while chasing a flyball Friday night. He sat out Saturday, pinch hit Sunday and was set to return Monday — until he became a late scratch.

Before the game, Nimmo participated in some activities, including outfield practice.

Kevin Pillar replaced him in center and the leadoff spot, with Brandon Drury covering for Pillar by playing right and batting eighth.

Castro out

Miguel Castro landed on the COVID-19 injured list Monday, but a source said that no one with the Mets has tested positive for the disease.

When the Mets received the first dose of a vaccine in April, Castro was among those photographed getting the shot, featured in a tweet from the Mets’ official account.

A player can be placed on the COVID-19 injured list for any variety of reasons, including being in close contact of someone who tested positive or dealing with cold-like symptoms that feasibly could be COVID.

Before heading to Florida for a four-game series with the Marlins, the Mets briefed their players on the worsening pandemic environment here. Florida recently broke its records for most COVID-19 positives and hospitalizations in a day.

"The message was just to be careful, to use your mask if you’re going to go grab a coffee or something, if you’re going to be doing anything in the hotel, to be careful," Michael Conforto said. "Just to make sure that we’re not letting anything [non-baseball] affect our season. And just to take care of each other."

The Mets called up outfielder Albert Almora Jr. from Triple-A Syracuse to fill Castro’s roster spot.

Homecoming

The Mets promoted infielder/outfielder prospect Jaylen Palmer to High-A Brooklyn.

Palmer, who turned 21 on Saturday, grew up in Brooklyn and graduated from Holy Cross High in Flushing in 2018, when the Mets drafted him in the 22nd round.

With Low-A St. Lucie, he had a .276/.378/.386 slash line, including .319/.387/.489 in July. He stole 23 bases (in 28 tries) and saw time at third base, centerfield, second base and rightfield.

Personnel news

The Mets claimed righthander Jake Reed off waivers from the Rays, becoming his fourth organization of the season (also the Angels and Dodgers). He joined the Mets in Miami as part of the taxi squad.

This season, Reed, 28, has a 3.38 ERA in the majors (six games) and 5.24 ERA in the minors (18 games).

The Pirates claimed lefthander Anthony Banda off waivers from the Mets.