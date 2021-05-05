TODAY'S PAPER
Mets outfielder Brandon Nimmo lands on injured list with bone bruise on finger

Brandon Nimmo #9 of the Mets runs the

Brandon Nimmo #9 of the Mets runs the bases during the first inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citi Field on Wednesday, Apr. 14, 2021. Credit: Jim McIsaac

By Tim Healey timothy.healey@newsday.com
ST. LOUIS — Four days after Brandon Nimmo left a game in obvious pain, the Mets put him on the injured list Wednesday with a bone bruise on his left index finger.

The move is retroactive until Monday. Nimmo cannot return until May 14, when the Mets are in Tampa to open a three-city, nine-game road trip.

The transaction with Nimmo, the Mets’ best hitter in the first month of the season, came between games of the Mets’ doubleheader against the Cardinals.

Manager Luis Rojas said Nimmo tested his finger by hitting Wednesday afternoon, and he did not respond well, hence the move so he can "just focus on getting to 100%."

"He still feels it, so he’s not able to hit for another day," Rojas said. "So his usage is limited."

To take Nimmo’s roster spot, the Mets called up catcher Patrick Mazeika, who already was with the team as part of the taxi squad.

The selection of Mazeika, a light-hitting catcher, is a sign of the Mets’ limited position-player depth.

With third baseman J.D. Davis, infielder Luis Guillorme and now Nimmo sidelined, the Mets are down to two healthy position players on the 40-man roster not already in the majors: outfielder Khalil Lee and catcher Deivy Grullon.

