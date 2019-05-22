Their outfield in disarray, the Mets put Brandon Nimmo on the injured list Wednesday with a stiff neck, which has bothered him on and off for more than a month and became bad enough this week that the team decided to have him get an MRI.

The Mets did not say before their game against the Nationals what was discovered by the tests or how severe Nimmo’s neck issue is.

To help a bare-bones outfield depth chart and take Nimmo’s roster spot, Rajai Davis is up from Triple-A Syracuse. The Mets designated reliever Paul Sewald for assignment to make room for Davis on the 40-man roster.

Additionally, leftfielder Jeff McNeil was out of the lineup Wednesday with left hamstring tightness, which he said he experienced in the ninth inning of the Mets’ win Tuesday.

“It’s more just day-to-day with him,” manager Mickey Callaway said. “Obviously not in the lineup and kind of go from there.”

That left the Mets with three healthy natural outfielders: Rajai Davis, Juan Lagares and Carlos Gomez. Additionally, J.D. Davis started in left Wednesday, and Callaway said he was comfortable using first baseman Dominic Smith in left if needed.

Smith has asked the Mets repeatedly to try him again in leftfield, as they did late last season, but the Mets have declined his offer. Callaway said Smith has been taking fly balls there during batting practice “for fun.”

“So sometimes you have to do what you have to do,” Callaway said. “If we have to make a double-switch or something and we improve our offense when we’re down a couple of runs and he has to go play left or something, we’ll do it.”

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Broxton traded to O's

Less than a week after expressing frustration over a lack of playing time, Keon Broxton was traded from the Mets to the Orioles for $500,000 of international bonus pool space, the Mets announced Wednesday.

“I’m not here to make excuses or anything,” Broxton said after striking out with the bases loaded to end the Mets’ 7-6 loss to the Nationals last Thursday. “I think everybody in this game knows it’s really hard to do, come off the bench and do it. Getting one [start] a week, if that. It’s definitely tough.

“I work hard every day and try to prepare myself every day like I’m playing. When I get in there, I try not to think that I haven’t had as many at-bats as everybody else or haven’t had regular playing time. I try to get in there and get good pitches and put a good swing on it.”

Broxton hasn’t played since going 0-for-3 last Thursday after replacing Michael Conforto, who suffered a concussion in the fifth inning, in rightfield.

Broxton slashed .143/.208/.163 in 53 plate appearances over 34 games and had made only 13 starts.

The Mets acquired Broxton from the Brewers for Adam Hill, Felix Valerio and Bobby Wahl in January. The Orioles will be his fourth major-league team in five seasons.

With Casey Musarra