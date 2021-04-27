Brandon Nimmo’s right hip is still bothering him, enough that he was out of the lineup Tuesday for the third time in six games. But the Mets believe the problem is almost fixed.

An MRI over the weekend revealed a new diagnosis for Nimmo’s stiffness: a mild hip impingement, manager Luis Rojas said. He was able to play through it against the Nationals, but with a day off Monday, the Mets and their medical staff opted for a cortisone shot to alleviate Nimmo’s discomfort.

It takes 24-48 hours from the time of the shot for it to take full effect, Rojas said, hence a batting order without Nimmo against the Red Sox. Nimmo was available off the bench and expected return to the lineup Wednesday.

"The decision is so we don’t have to deal with this, he doesn’t have to deal with this more," Rojas said. "It was directly in the hip area. He said the process went really well."

Nimmo appeared to be a normal participant in pregame activity.

Francisco Lindor replaced Nimmo in the lineup, batting leadoff. Kevin Pillar replaced Nimmo in the field, playing centerfield (and hitting ninth).

Nimmo also missed two games against the Cubs last week with the hip problem.

More shots

In other shots-related Mets news: Some members of the team will receive the second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine Wednesday night, after the series finale with the Red Sox.

That is about three weeks after they got their first dose of the Pfizer shots.

Wary of side effects that have caused some major-leaguers to miss games, the Mets are taking advantage of their day off Thursday by doing it Wednesday night. By the time they take the field Friday night in Philadelphia, the Mets hope, the side effects will have subsided.

"We're doing it [Wednesday] strategically with the day off in front of it just to contain anything if it happens," Rojas said.

It is not clear whether the Mets will reach the threshold of 85% of Tier 1 personnel — about 90 people in the Mets’ case, mostly players — for relaxed pandemic protocols. MLB offered that as an incentive to get vaccinated.

Despite the encouragement of Mets bosses, MLB and the entire science/medical community, Mets players’ public attitude toward the vaccines has been lukewarm at best.

"It's something that's still a work in progress," Rojas said. "There's guys that haven't gotten their first one yet. They're still educating themselves more and more through the process."

Roster move

With Nimmo’s status at least slightly questionable, the Mets added another bench bat Tuesday, calling up infielder Jose Peraza from the alternate training site. They sent lefthander Stephen Tarpley back in his place.

Peraza spent a week with the Mets earlier this month but did not get into a game.

Comings and goings

The Mets’ alternate training site in Brooklyn will break up soon, with the minor-league season scheduled to begin Tuesday.

Rojas said the Mets will maintain their taxi squad — five players who travel with the major-league team so they can be added to the roster on short notice — indefinitely.

Because the alternate training site soon will cease to exist, the Mets are leaving Carlos Carrasco (torn hamstring) in Port St. Lucie, Florida, for the time being.

Old friends

It’s been a busy couple of weeks of on-field catch-up conversations with former longtime Red Sox colleagues for Mets acting GM Zack Scott.

Last week, he touched base with Cubs execs Jed Hoyer and Jared Banner (formerly of the Mets). On Tuesday, it was Red Sox decision-makers Raquel Ferreira, Eddie Romero and Alex Cora.