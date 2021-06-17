Brandon Nimmo ran down fly balls in centerfield before Thursday night’s series finale against the Cubs and also took batting practice on the field. Out since May 5 when he was put on the injured list with a left index finger issue – first called a bone bruise but later clarified to be a ligament tear – the Mets’ leadoff hitter may be close to going on a minor-league rehab assignment.

"We’re checking the last boxes," he said. "It’s not so much the swing as it is we want the contact. . . . As soon as I get jammed a few times with no sharp pain – which we haven’t tested yet – I’ll be off."

Nimmo, who was slashing .318/.430/.439 when he got injured, estimated he would need about 20 at-bats on a minor-league rehab assignment to get ready for a return to the Mets. "It all depends on how quickly you get back into the rhythm of the game," he explained. "I don’t ever take a month off from baseball until the offseason."

More injury updates

Both outfielder Albert Almora Jr. and infielder Jeff McNeil could come off the injured list and rejoin the Mets during the weekend series in Washington, Mets manager Luis Rojas said. Almora Jr., on the IL since May 12 with a bruised shoulder, could be in uniform on Saturday and McNeil, out since May 17 with a hamstring strain, may play as soon as this weekend, he added.

McNeil was 2-for-4 with a double for Triple-A Syracuse on Wednesday and Rojas said he has "progressively looked good." Almora was 1-for-4 with a double in the same game.

Outfielder Michael Conforto went 1-for-3 and played five innings in centerfield for Syracuse in the first game of his minor-league rehab assignment on Wednesday. He went on the IL with a hamstring injury on May 17.