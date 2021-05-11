Brandon Nimmo closer than J.D. Davis to returning to Mets

J.D. Davis will not return from the injured list Wednesday, the first day he is eligible to be activated, as his sprained left middle finger continues not to heal as quickly as he hoped.

Manager Luis Rojas said Brandon Nimmo, who has a bruised left index finger and can come back Friday, is closer to returning than Davis.

"We’re going to make the decision for him to potentially come off this weekend," Rojas said of Nimmo. "[Davis is] not hitting live right now, off an arm or a machine, where Nimmo is right there to hit off the velo machine. It can be a matter of a few days' difference.

"The bone bruise for Nimmo, right now it feels really good. What [Davis] had, the strain, that's something different. It's just a weird spot in the middle of the hand there, so if he needs the test to face live pitching, that's something that we can talk about."

Harvey Day

Matt Harvey is scheduled to start for the Orioles on Wednesday at Citi Field, his first time facing the Mets.

Three years ago, Harvey and the Mets divorced on bad terms, the former ace unhappy with his demotion to the bullpen.

Harvey, the Mets-first-round draft pick in 2010, had a 3.66 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 34-37 record in six seasons with the team.

"I assume he's going to get the love from the fans," Rojas said. "It's got to be exciting for him to be back here and pitch. I know he's got great memories helping the team get to the World Series and pitching in the World Series against the Royals in '15. I can't imagine how excited he is to be here and see some old familiar faces."

Dominic Smith, first baseman

Dominic Smith took ground balls at first base Tuesday afternoon. That hasn’t happened much, if at all, since spring training ended.

Pete Alonso played every inning of the Mets’ first 29 games at first base. Smith, a natural first baseman, has been limited to leftfield.

When the Mets play in an AL ballpark this weekend — the Rays’ Tropicana Field — the Mets will be allowed to use a designated hitter instead of making the pitcher hit. That will allow them to get another bat in the lineup, perhaps playing Smith at first and Alonso at DH.