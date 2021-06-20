WASHINGTON — The Mets might look whole in a hurry.

Jeff McNeil (left hamstring strain) is due back Monday. Michael Conforto (right hamstring strain) is a few days behind him. And Brandon Nimmo (left hand injury) restarted a rehabilitation assignment with Triple-A Syracuse on Sunday, suggesting he is about a week away from returning to the majors.

Nimmo was 1-for-2 with a run scored against righthander Deivi Garcia, a top Yankees prospect with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

Nimmo has been on the injured list since May 5. He hurt his hand on a check swing a few days prior.

The daily deGrom

Jacob deGrom completed his usual day-before-a-start catch session without issue Sunday morning. He reiterated afterward that he plans to pitch Monday, when the Mets have a doubleheader against Atlanta.

Rojas declined to officially name the Mets’ starter for either game.

DeGrom has exited each of his past two starts with physical problems, first right flexor tendinitis and then right shoulder soreness.

Lucchesi update

Joey Lucchesi is scheduled to get an MRI on his inflamed left elbow Monday morning.

On Saturday, Rojas said the Mets’ "medical staff is not highly concerned." On Sunday, he said, "I want to take that back."

"There’s an MRI [coming]. Let’s have peace of mind," Rojas said. "You don’t [want] to be negative about it, but you still want to pay respect to what he felt and what he’s feeling now. Let’s see what the images give us."

Lucchesi declined an interview request.

Extra bases

The Mets added righthander Jerad Eickhoff to the active roster. He is an option to start Monday, Rojas said. Outfielder Mason Williams was designated for assignment . . . Francisco Lindor said he likes seven-inning doubleheader games because they're easier physically. "For people at home who might not like it, come play shortstop for 18 innings and maybe go extra innings," he said. "Let me know. We get paid a lot of money, but you still wear out."