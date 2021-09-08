MIAMI — Brandon Nimmo is planning on a speedy return from his strained right hamstring, he said Wednesday, potentially getting back in the lineup as soon as late next week.

He is eligible to come off the injured list next Wednesday. He is hopeful his rehabilitation won’t last too much longer than that.

"We’re definitely on the right path," Nimmo said. "The minimum would be pushing it from [the athletic trainers’] standpoint. I’d like to. We’re going to work on this a day at a time."

Since getting hurt Saturday, Nimmo has progressed quickly, including jogging, hitting and throwing starting just three days later.

On Wednesday, he upped his running effort to 60-70% (punctuated by a playful point to the sky, his signature move upon reaching first base).

"I’ve been able to do what they wanted, plus more, every day up to this point," he said. "I would like to think maybe some of that work I put in before — trying to take care of the body — is paying off now. Hopefully that continues and hopefully we keep getting back sooner and sooner than anticipated."

Daily deGrom

Jacob deGrom (elbow sprain) did not play catch Wednesday.

"It was just a day off from throwing," manager Luis Rojas said. "No particular reason."

DeGrom threw from 120 feet on Tuesday and is expected to throw from the slope of the mound "soon," according to Rojas.

Cleared of COVID

Noah Syndergaard’s COVD-19 purgatory ended Tuesday when he was cleared to enter team facilities. He has played catch on consecutive days and seems to have maintained his arm strength.

"Everything that he did when he was indoors and he was quarantining worked," Rojas said. "We may see him in action soon."

Special day

Bobby Valentine throwing out the first pitch to Joe Torre will be among the highlights of the Mets’ Sept. 11 remembrance ceremony Saturday.

On the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks, the Mets and Yankees will wear first-responder caps during batting practice and the game. At least 14 members of the 2001 Mets, including Mike Piazza, will be in attendance. First responders and 9/11-related charities also will be recognized on the field.

The ceremony is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m., with game time pushed back to 7:40 p.m.

Gates will open at 5:10 p.m. Parking lots will open at 4:10 p.m.

Marlins’ HOFer

The Marlins played CEO Derek Jeter’s Hall of Fame induction speech live on the video board during batting practice. Players clapped upon his introduction. The Mets’ Rich Hill, three hours before his start, popped out of the clubhouse to watch from the dugout.