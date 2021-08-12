Brandon Nimmo homered and drove in all of the Mets’ runs in their 4-1 win against the Nationals on Thursday, the opener of their doubleheader.

He put the Mets ahead with a three-run home run to rightfield with two outs in the bottom of the second. In the fourth, he slashed an RBI single down the leftfield line.

"He’s been swinging the bat like that the whole season," manager Luis Rojas said.

Marcus Stroman held Washington to one run and three hits in 5 1/3 innings, striking out eight and walking two. That lowered his ERA to 2.79.

Stroman has completed six innings in just one of his past 10 starts.

His only issue this time was the heat and humidity. He said that in the top of the fourth, after fielding Juan Soto’s weak ground ball, he became "super lightheaded" and needed a moment to "get back to seeing straight." Rojas, pitching coach Jeremy Hefner and an athletic trainer visited him on the mound. He crouched down and they brought him a bottle of water.

"I’m not someone who hydrates very well," Stroman said. "It’s still something I’m trying to learn to do better on game day . . . I get so nervous it’s hard for me to put anything in my system on game day."

Said Rojas: "He’s known to sweat profusely on days like this."

The Nats had a lone hit through five innings but rallied in the sixth. Victor Robles ripped an RBI double down the leftfield line to ruin the shutout bid.

Aaron Loup inherited the two-on, one-out jam in the sixth, then walked Juan Soto to load the bases — and escaped. Josh Bell grounded into an inning-ending double play, completed by Pete Alonso, who made a jumping catch and tagged Bell to save an error for Jonathan Villar and prevent another run from scoring.

Nationals starter Sean Nolin, a Seaford native pitching in his first major-league game since 2015, allowed four runs in 3 1/3 innings. Although the Mets reached him for eight hits, he worked out of trouble against everybody except Nimmo.