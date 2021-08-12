For the first half of their homestand, the Mets did what they were supposed to do, including beating the Nationals twice, 4-1 and 5-4, on Thursday to sweep the doubleheader and the series.

Pete Alonso’s walk-off home run in the bottom of the seventh of the second game bailed out Trevor May and Jeurys Familia, who combined for a three-run blown save in the top of the inning. And it gave the Mets their third win in a row, the team seemingly having regrouped after their worst run of the year, a week-plus that acting general manager Zack Scott called "unacceptably bad."

Now comes the hard part, a potentially season-defining stretch: 13 consecutive games against NL West titans, the Dodgers and the Giants.

Los Angeles, the defending World Series champion, visits Citi Field this weekend. After the Mets get 13-game winner lefty Julio Urias on Friday, they will see two of the Dodgers’ aces: Walker Buehler and his NL-leading 2.13 ERA on Saturday, then the newly acquired Max Scherzer on Sunday.

The Mets enter these critical two weeks at 59-55, a half-game behind the Phillies in the NL East.

In the opener Thursday, Brandon Nimmo homered and collected four RBIs. He put the Mets ahead with a three-run home run to rightfield with two outs in the bottom of the second. In the fourth, he slashed an RBI single down the leftfield line.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

"He’s been swinging the bat like that the whole season," manager Luis Rojas said.

Marcus Stroman held Washington to one run and three hits in 5 1/3 innings, striking out eight and walking two. That lowered his ERA to 2.79.

Stroman has completed six innings in just one of his past 10 starts.

His only issue this time was the heat and humidity — conditions that, later in the day, inspired a cheer from the Citi Field crowd when a cloud briefly blocked the sun.

Stroman said that in the top of the fourth, after fielding Juan Soto’s weak ground ball, he became "super lightheaded" and needed a moment to "get back to seeing straight." Rojas, pitching coach Jeremy Hefner and an athletic trainer visited him on the mound. He crouched down and they brought him a bottle of water.

"I’m not someone who hydrates very well," Stroman said. "It’s still something I’m trying to learn to do better on game day . . . I get so nervous it’s hard for me to put anything in my system on game day."

Said Rojas: "He’s known to sweat profusely on days like this."

The Nats had a lone hit through five innings but rallied in the sixth. Victor Robles ripped an RBI double down the leftfield line to ruin the shutout bid.

Aaron Loup inherited the two-on, one-out jam in the sixth, then walked Soto to load the bases — and escaped. Josh Bell grounded into an inning-ending double play, completed by Alonso, who made a jumping catch and tagged Bell to save an error for Jonathan Villar and prevent another run from scoring.

Nationals starter Sean Nolin, a Seaford native pitching in his first major-league game since 2015, allowed four runs in three-plus innings. Although the Mets reached him for eight hits, he worked out of trouble against everybody except Nimmo.

In the second game, righthander Trevor Williams allowed one run in 4 1/3 innings. He was the Mets’ 27th man and made his team debut after coming over in the Javier Baez trade with the Cubs at the trade deadline.

Back-to-back doubles from Michael Conforto and J.D. Davis put the Mets on top in the fourth. Jonathan Villar added a two-run homer in the sixth.