Mets' Brandon Nimmo lands on IL with strained right hamstring

Brandon Nimmo of the Mets scores a run

Brandon Nimmo of the Mets scores a run in the fourth inning against the Marlins at Citi Field on Thursday. Credit: Jim McIsaac

By Tim Healey timothy.healey@newsday.com


WASHINGTON — Just as the Mets’ hitters started to hit, they lose their best: Brandon Nimmo.

Nimmo suffered a strained right hamstring Saturday in the first game of a doubleheader against the Nationals, a serious enough issue that the Mets put him on the injured list before the second game.

Infielder Travis Blankenhorn was called up to take his roster spot.

Manager Luis Rojas did not want to entertain the idea that this might end Nimmo’s season. But with less than a month to go, that possibility is real.

 

"First things first, let’s see the evaluation. It just happened. It’s unfortunate right now that he did it and may be out for [a minimum of 10 days]," Rojas said. "We gotta see how he responds. This is a guy that takes a lot of care of himself. He’s one of the first guys to the field. He’s one of the last guys leaving because of how much he does to keep himself out there playing."

Nimmo got hurt rounding third base in the second inning. Albert Almora Jr. replaced him in centerfield in the bottom of the inning. Kevin Pillar got the start in the nightcap.

"Immediately, he was frustrated," Rojas said.

Normally the leadoff hitter, Nimmo recently had settled into the No. 2 spot — with Jonathan Villar at the top — during the Mets’ hot streak.

Nimmo has been the team’s best hitter this year — when he has been healthy. He previously missed about two months with a hand injury.

If he had enough plate appearances to qualify, he would rank second in the majors with a .420 OBP. He also leads Mets regulars with a .302 average and has an .835 OPS.

"Sometimes guys who are disciplined like he is and work as hard as he works bounce back quickly," Rojas said. "Let’s see what [happens] in this case in particular."

