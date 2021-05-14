ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Brandon Nimmo hit a hiccup Thursday in his return from a bruised left index finger.

In his last at-bat of the first game of his rehabilitation assignment with Triple-A Syracuse, Nimmo "felt it again," manager Luis Rojas said. Nimmo didn’t play Friday. The Mets hope he can play Saturday.

Since suffering the injury two weeks ago, Nimmo has dealt with pain triggered by vibrations created by bat connecting with ball.

"That was one of the reasons why him and us wanted him to take at-bats before joining the team, just so he could test it," Rojas said. "If [the pain is] something [close] to the original day when this happened, then you're going to wonder what's going on. But if it's lower, then you know that still he's in a better place."

Nimmo went 0-for-3 and played three innings in centerfield before leaving the game.

Davis close

J.D. Davis (sprained left middle finger) might be activated from the injured list Saturday. He passed an important test Friday by taking batting practice against a high-velocity pitching machine.

"J.D. doesn’t feel like he needs to go on a rehab assignment," Rojas said. "He feels really good and is giving good feedback to us. But we still want to see how he feels after swinging, making contact and how he comes in [Saturday] after that."

Extra bases

The Mets have not determined the day that Jacob deGrom (tight lower back) will throw a bullpen session, a key marker in when he will return from the IL . . . As of Friday afternoon, Rojas was not sure who would start for the Mets on Saturday. He mentioned lefthander Joey Lucchesi as an option but noted that they might go with a reliever . . . Carlos Carrasco (torn right hamstring) is on the road with the Mets after joining the team in New York this week. Rojas said that is so he can work with the major-league medical staff.