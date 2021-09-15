Brandon Nimmo said he walked into the clubhouse on Wednesday and was told by Noah Syndergaard: "You’re the enemy today."

Nimmo, who is close to returning from a hamstring injury, faced Syndergaard in a live batting practice session in the afternoon at Citi Field.

Nimmo should be back in the lineup Thursday or Friday. When or if Syndergaard will pitch in a major league game before the season ends is anyone’s guess as the righthander works his way back from a positive COVID test that interrupted his rehab from Tommy John surgery.

Manager Luis Rojas said Syndergaard threw "just a tad below mid-90s" in the "15-20" pitch session.

"But I don’t think he was going full-tilt," Rojas said. "It’s a good step for Noah. It’s good to see him back on the mound. Let’s see what the next step is here."

Said Nimmo: "He looked good. It’s obviously been a long break, so he’s just trying to get a feel for all of his stuff again with batters in the box and whatnot. He looks good. Obviously, it’s different than going into a game. He didn’t have quite that adrenaline or anything, but as long as he’s not having pain and feels good, then that makes me happy."

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

As for Nimmo, he said he is also happy that his hamstring has healed faster than first projected when he was injured on Sept. 4.

"I am really happy," Nimmo said. "When things go to plan, it seems like a surprise this year. I’m really, really glad and I’m happy that I’ll be able to get back out on the field soon and be with the guys."

Peraza activated

INF Jose Peraza, who has been out since July 20 with a fractured finger, was activated off the IL. Albert Almora Jr. was optioned to Triple-A Syracuse.