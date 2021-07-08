Brandon Nimmo was out of the Mets’ lineup Thursday against the Pirates — in a game postponed due to rain — because of a sore left shoulder.

The Mets do not believe it to be a serious issue, and he would have been available off the bench had the game happened, manager Luis Rojas said. But it was enough to keep Nimmo sidelined for what would have been a second game in a row, after he sat out for most of nightcap in the Mets’ doubleheader against the Brewers on Wednesday.

He hurt himself while making a diving catch to rob Milwaukee’s Avisail Garcia of a hit in the fifth inning of their first game Wednesday.

"We were tentative to start him because of that," Rojas said. "But right now he actually went through the treatment and he went through pregame stuff here indoors and he feels really good.

"He felt something there as far as a contusion or a hit, but it’s nothing. He’s able to swing, he’s able to come off the bench and play for us if we need it at some point in the game."

Nimmo has been a sparkplug for the Mets’ offense in six games since returning from the injured list, hitting .364 with a .391 OBP and .455 slugging percentage out of the leadoff spot. In the lone contest he sat out, the Mets were shut out.

Stro knows

Marcus Stroman, who takes a 2.60 ERA into his scheduled start Saturday, was to some degree an unknown to start the year after opting out of last season during the pandemic.

What did Rojas expect?

"I expected him to be doing what he’s done. I expected to see a better version of Marcus Stroman," Rojas said. "He told me[(last offseason)], ‘Listen, I’m working hard and I’m just going to do my best. I’m going to be a better version of myself next year when I’m there.’ And that’s what he’s been."

Extra bases

The Mets have not further discussed the possibility of Jacob deGrom pitching on short rest Sunday, Rojas said . . . Glen Cove native Joe Suozzi hit his first professional home run, with Low-A St. Lucie, on Wednesday. In 27 games, he had a .307/.393/.376 slash line and was 12-for-12 in steal attempts.