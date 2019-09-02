WASHINGTON — As if he didn’t miss more than half the season with a bulging disc in his neck, Brandon Nimmo has very quickly gotten back in the New York groove.

Nimmo went 1-for-3 with two walks, a double, an RBI and a run scored Monday in his first start since returning from the injured list, manning centerfield in the Mets’ 7-3 win against the Nationals. He also walked and scored after entering late in the Mets’ game against the Phillies Sunday.

“I’ve been watching from the outside for the past three months or so,” Nimmo said. “I really missed these guys, and to be able to come back and contribute right away and feel like part of the team again, it was really big for me.

Catching manager Mickey Callaway’s attention: Nimmo’s patience in working a 10-pitch walk in the second, followed by his aggressiveness on a first-pitch double in the fourth.

“That’s exactly what you want,” Callaway said. “You want to be aggressive on your pitches and not on theirs. It seems like he definitely did that today.

“To not be in a major-league game for as long as he was and then walk and get hits like he’s done in the last two days, it’s unbelievable.”

Ramos still streaking

Callaway said he will be mindful when using Wilson Ramos as a pinch hitter, given his 25-game hit streak.

“I’ve talked to him about that,” Callaway said. “When he’s not playing, we’ll use him to win a game or to get back into a game, and he understands that. But we've got to be smart. We also like that he has his hitting streak going.”

Ramos was out of the lineup Monday and wasn’t needed off the bench as the Mets cruised to the win. But when the Mets went up by a touchdown, Callaway had Jacob deGrom go over to Ramos to jokingly tell him to get ready.

“Just messing with him,” Callaway said.

With a hit Tuesday, Ramos would tie David Wright (26 games in 2006-07) for the second-longest hit streak in Mets history.

Extra bases

Pete Alonso has reached base safely in 28 consecutive games, tying a franchise rookie record (Justin Turner, 2011) . . . Robinson Cano (torn left hamstring) finished 0-for-3 with an RBI groundout as the DH at Class A Brooklyn Monday night . . . Todd Frazier, sitting on 999 career hits, sat Monday . . . The Mets’ 1 p.m. game against the Nationals on Wednesday will be broadcast exclusively — and free of charge — on YouTube. It will not be on SNY or any other TV channel, but the radio broadcast will be on WCBS as usual.