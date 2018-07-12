The happiest man in baseball knows this has been an immensely unhappy season for Mets fans, and he feels bad about that. Brandon Nimmo said so again Thursday afternoon, when he was asked about his impromptu speech to the crowd after his walk-off home run Wednesday night.

As the hero of the dramatic win over the Phillies, Nimmo was interviewed on the field for the telecast. But he knew that the conversation was being carried on the public address system at Citi Field, so instead of talking about his home run, he spoke directly to the people who had remained in the stands, thanking them for having stayed and effectively apologizing for the team’s record.

“We definitely get feedback from the fans,” he said in the clubhouse before the game against the Nationals Thursday. “We understand just as much as they do that this year isn’t going the way everybody would have hoped. But for the fans who stuck around, who are still coming out and supporting us through thick and thin, we really appreciate that. And we real ly believe they will be rewarded in the long run.”

His emergence and ebullience have been among the few positives for Mets rooters in 2018.

“I try to be genuine and honest with them, try to stay very positive. I don’t necessarily sugarcoat things. It is what it is,” Nimmo said. “I think they just appreciate someone coming out every day, trying to win, trying to hustle, trying to give it everything I have. I think that resonates with them.”

Callaway concerned about Smith

It remains an open question whether Yoenis Cespedes will be asked to try first base in the majors this season, Mickey Callaway said when he was asked about the Newsday report that Cespedes is taking grounders at first in Florida. Also up for grabs is whether first baseman Dominic Smith will stay in Flushing.

“He’s definitely had a rough go of it,” Callaway said of Smith, who entered Thursday batting .186 with one RBI in 70 at-bats. “Our main goal with Dom at this point, whether it’s up here in the big leagues or in the minor leagues, is to develop him. We just need to constantly evaluate where he’s going to get the best development.”