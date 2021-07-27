This time, apparently, TBA stood for To Be Awful.

The Mets lost to Atlanta, 12-5, on Tuesday after spot starter Jered Eickhoff allowed 10 runs, all earned, in 3 1/3 innings. He re-signed with them two days prior after being cut — for the second time in a month — last week.

Eickhoff became the sixth starting pitcher in franchise history to allow that many earned runs in a game, the first since Johan Santana on May 2, 2010. The others on that inglorious list: Orlando Hernandez, Al Leiter, Steve Trachsel, Pat Mahomes.

Three days before the trade deadline, the state of the Mets’ rotation depth was such that their options were going back to Eickhoff or trying to get by with another bullpen game. It would have been their second in a row after they used six relievers in a seven-inning shutout in the finale of their Monday doubleheader against Atlanta.

The Mets (53-46) opted for Eickhoff, who has been through the transactional wringer in his stints with the team.

A month ago, Eickhoff was a member of the Mets’ rotation for about a week. He started in a loss to the Nationals on June 28.

Since June 29, though, he has been designated for assignment, cleared waivers, elected to become a free agent instead of go to the minors, signed with the Mets a second time, been called back up, been designated for assignment again, cleared waivers again, elected to become a free agent again and signed with the Mets for a third time.

And so the Mets turned to him again against Atlanta (50-51).

The turning point came in the first inning. Eickhoff hit his first batter with a pitch and walked the next two, loading the bases with nobody out. He managed to allow only Dansby Swanson’s two-run double — ripped into the leftfield corner — from there but yielded a two-out, two-run homer to Ozzie Albies in the second and a two-out, two-run homer to Abraham Almonte in the third.

By the time Austin Riley smacked a fourth-inning grand slam off the second deck in leftfield, turning a potentially, theoretically competitive game into a laugher, the Mets’ bullpen started to stir. After the next hitter, Swanson, singled — hard, again, to center — manager Luis Rojas called on Yennsy Diaz.

Boos serenaded Eickhoff (8.69 ERA) on his way back to the dugout. Five of the seven hits against him were of the extra-base variety.

Eickhoff’s numbers on the year: five games, four starts, 19 earned runs in 19 2/3 innings.

The good news for the Mets is that Tuesday was their last TBA day for the foreseeable future. With Carlos Carrasco (torn right hamstring) set to make his team debut Friday, the Mets are back to a five-man rotation, including Tylor Megill, Taijuan Walker, Marcus Stroman and Rich Hill.

When they can mix in Jacob deGrom (right forearm tightness) — not to mention a potential deadline addition — they might find themselves with more starters than rotation spots.

It didn’t really matter in the lopsided final, but the Mets actually had an above-average offensive night.

Righthander Charlie Morton allowed three runs and five hits in five innings. Pete Alonso got the Mets on the board with an RBI single in the third — before it was a bona fide blowout — and Jeff McNeil added a two-run homer in the fifth.

Brandon Drury replaced leftfielder Dominic Smith in a double switch in the fourth, then had a skyscraping two-run shot in the seventh against Edgar Santana.