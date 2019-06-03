Brett Baty, a Texas high schooler with a baseball-appropriate surname and a skill set to match, is the newest name to know in the Mets’ farm system.

The Mets took Baty, a third baseman, in the first round (12th overall) of the MLB Draft Monday night, their first pick under general manager Brodie Van Wagenen.

Listed at 6-3 and 210 pounds, Baty, 19, has some of the best raw power in this draft class, according to MLB Pipeline, but he isn’t just a slugger. Although the Mets plan to play him at the hot corner, he has touched 92 mph when pitching for his school, Lake Travis High in Austin.

"I'm just so excited right now." @Mets draft choice Brett Baty was able to share the moment with family and friends in Studio 42. #MLBDraft pic.twitter.com/LWCP3silc7 — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) Jun 154, 2019

Baty was one of just four players to attend the draft in person at the MLB Network studios in Secaucus, New Jersey. In a live interview on national television immediately after getting picked, Baty shouted out his father for throwing him so much batting practice and his mother for doing so much laundry through the years.

“I’m so happy right now, I can’t even explain it,” Baty said.

Baty’s high school season isn’t over yet. After pitching Lake Travis to a regional championship over the weekend, Baty will play in a state semifinal Friday. Through 37 games, according to MaxPreps, Baty is hitting .615 with a 1.333 slugging percentage, 19 homers and 50 RBIs. He also has a 0.84 ERA and 79 strikeouts in 41 2/3 innings on the mound.

The No. 12 pick comes with a $4,366,400 bonus slot. If Baty doesn’t sign with the Mets, he can go to the University of Texas, to which he committed in August 2016.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Baty joins Mark Vientos — a second-rounder in 2017, but a month younger than Baty — as noteworthy third basemen in the Mets’ farm system.