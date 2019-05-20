Mets general manager Brodie Van Wagenen put his support behind manager Mickey Callaway in a news conference on Monday, addressing the media ahead of the series opener against the Nationals at Citi Field.

Van Wagenen said Callaway will remain the club's manager despite the current losing stretch, putting to bed speculation that Callaway could be out of a job, at least for the time being.

“Mickey is our manager now, Mickey is our manager going forward," Van Wagenen said.

The GM, in his first season after a career as an agent, said he didn't want to point fingers down the chain of command.

“We built this team in the front office, we believe this team has the ability to contend, the same way we said in the offseason loudly and proudly.”

There has been speculation that manager Mickey Callaway is on the hot seat after the Mets were swept by the Marlins, the worst team in baseball, on Sunday.

The Mets (20-25) currently are on a five-game skid and haven't scored a run since Friday's 8-6 loss to the Marlins.

Van Wagened also said that Yoenis Cespedes suffered multiple fractures in an ankle during an accident on his ranch.