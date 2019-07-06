Mets general manager Brodie Van Wagenen was so incensed after the club’s 7-2 loss to Philadelphia on Friday night that he called a meeting immediately after the final out with field staff, erupted at them and threw a chair, Newsday has confirmed.

“Meetings take place often during the season,” a Mets spokesman told Newsday. “The content of those meetings, however, remains private.”

“Van Wagenen was upset about the Mets wasting another strong start by Jacob deGrom, who pitched seven innings of two-run ball, according to the New York Post, which first reported the incident. Embattled closer Edwin Diaz was called into a 2-2 game and allowed four runs, leading to the defeat. One of the first two Phillies runs could have come off the board on a close play at the plate, but the Mets had used up their challenge.

The meeting concluded with Van Wagenen dismissing manager Mickey Callaway to do his postgame news conference with a curse.

Van Wagenen last month fired pitching coach Dave Eiland and bullpen coach Chuck Hernandez because of the club’s underperforming relief pitching. They were replaced by Phil Regan and Ricky Bones, respectively, but the relievers haven’t improved. They had an aggregate 5.63 ERA entering play Saturday night, third worst in baseball.

The GM also reportedly called an in-game move to remove deGrom from a game against the Diamondbacks by calling a member of the support staff to deliver the message. The Mets lost that game because of its relief pitching and Callaway took the criticism for the move. GMs are not supposed to contact field staff during games with strategic instructions.

There has been plenty of tumult with the Mets this season beyond just the underperformance on the field. Two weekends ago, Callaway had to publicly and privately apologize for an exchange he had with Newsday beat reporter Tim Healey. Starting pitcher Jason Vargas threatened Healey after the exchange with Callaway, but has not apologized.