Brodie Van Wagenen has gone back to his roots.

The former Mets general manager, who was not retained when Steve Cohen bought the club in November, was hired on Wednesday as chief operating officer of Jay-Z’s Roc Nation Sports.

Van Wagenen, who made the unconventional move from agent to Mets GM in 2018, will once again be in the business of representing athletes and other entertainers.

"It was a natural homecoming," said the 46-year-old Van Wagenen, who worked in the past with Roc Nation when he was co-head of the CAA baseball division.

Jay-Z, whose real name is Shawn Carter, said in a statement: "Brodie's knowledge of the business is indisputable and unparalleled. Since we first worked with Brodie, we realized the shared commitment to athletes both on and off the field. He's always been extended family and now it's official."