TODAY'S PAPER
37° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
37° Good Afternoon
SportsBaseballMets

Former Mets GM Brodie Van Wagenen joins Roc Nation Sports

Mets general manager Brodie Van Wagenen during a

Mets general manager Brodie Van Wagenen during a spring training workout on Feb. 19, 2020 at Clover Park in Port St. Lucie, Florida. Credit: Newsday/Alejandra Villa Loarca

By Anthony Rieber anthony.rieber@newsday.com @AnthonyRieber
Print

Brodie Van Wagenen has gone back to his roots.

The former Mets general manager, who was not retained when Steve Cohen bought the club in November, was hired on Wednesday as chief operating officer of Jay-Z’s Roc Nation Sports.

Van Wagenen, who made the unconventional move from agent to Mets GM in 2018, will once again be in the business of representing athletes and other entertainers.

"It was a natural homecoming," said the 46-year-old Van Wagenen, who worked in the past with Roc Nation when he was co-head of the CAA baseball division.

Jay-Z, whose real name is Shawn Carter, said in a statement: "Brodie's knowledge of the business is indisputable and unparalleled. Since we first worked with Brodie, we realized the shared commitment to athletes both on and off the field. He's always been extended family and now it's official."

Newsday columnist Anthony Rieber

Anthony Rieber covers baseball, as well as the NFL, NBA and NHL, for the sports department. He has worked at Newsday since Aug. 31, 1998, and has been in his current position since July 5, 2004.

New York Sports

Brooklyn Nets' Kevin Durant passes the ball away Defenses in the zone against Nets
Knicks guard Alec Burks shoots as Utah Jazz Barker: These Knicks can win on any night
Red Sox pitcher Curt Schilling walks off the No players voted into Baseball Hall of Fame this year
Watch the Game Highlights from Utah Jazz vs. Highlights: Knicks vs. Jazz
Islanders defenseman Ryan Pulock collides with Washington Capitals Islanders lose to Capitals on last-minute goal
Knicks guard RJ Barrett knifes through a narrow After hot start, Knicks get cooled off by Jazz
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search