The Mets have promoted two longtime executives, Bryn Alderson and Ian Levin, to assistant general manager, a source said Monday.

Alderson, the son of team president Sandy Alderson, had been the director of professional scouting. Levin was the senior director of baseball operations. Both already were part of the baseball ops inner circle working with acting GM Zack Scott, taking on some responsibilities typically assigned to AGMs, such as traveling with the team to serve as the front-office point person during road trips.

The Mets had been operating without any assistant GMs since January. Scott was hired as an assistant GM but was elevated to his current role as part of the Jared Porter firing fallout.

The younger Alderson has been with the Mets since 2012. He was a scout, became assistant director of pro scouting in 2017 and had run the department for almost two years, earning that promotion under then-GM Brodie Van Wagenen.

Prior to joining the Mets, Alderson worked for the Athletics, mostly in pro scouting.

Levin got his start with the organization in 2005 as a media relations intern. In the decade and a half since, he has had a hand in virtually every corner of baseball operations, serving as the coordinator of amateur scouting (2007-12), manager of baseball analytics (2013-14), director of minor-league operations (2015-16) and director of player development (2017-18). He has worked under five Mets GMs.

Others who work closely with Sandy Alderson and Scott include Jeremy Barnes (director of player development initiatives), Ben Zauzmer (director of baseball analytics) and Tommy Tanous (vice president of amateur and international scouting).

SNY was first to report Alderson and Levin’s promotions.