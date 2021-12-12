Joe Espada, Matt Quatraro and Buck Showalter are the finalists for the Mets’ managerial opening, a source familiar with their process said Sunday.

That trio will interview in person with owner Steve Cohen and others in New York in the coming days, with an official hire possible by the end of week.

The freshly pared list includes one veteran manager (Showalter) and the bench coaches from two of the majors’ most successful teams in recent years (Astros’ Espada, Rays’ Quatraro).

Espada and Quatraro, neither of whom have managed in the majors, reportedly are also candidates for the Athletics’ opening. Their status as Mets finalists were first reported by the New York Post.

Espada, 46, overlapped with Mets general manager Billy Eppler during their Yankees days. A frequent participant during managerial searches in recent years, Espada has been Houston’s bench coach for the past four seasons after serving on the Yankees’ and Marlins’ coaching staffs. He also has been a coach for Puerto Rico’s World Baseball Classic teams, including in 2017, when Francisco Lindor and Seth Lugo were on the roster.

Quatraro, too, has a casual connection with Lindor, having worked as Cleveland’s assistant hitting coach during Lindor’s first three seasons there. He has been the Rays’ bench coach under Kevin Cash for three years. Previously, Quatraro, 48, was a minor-league manager and coach for Tampa Bay. He grew up near Albany.

The 65-year-old Showalter has spent 20 seasons as a major-league manager for the Yankees, Diamondbacks, Rangers and Orioles. He was the AL Manager of the Year in 1994, 2004 and 2014. His clubs had a .506 winning percentage and zero League Championship Series wins (and twice won the World Series in the first year after he left). Since Baltimore fired him after the 2018 seasons, Showalter has worked a broadcaster on MLB Network and YES Network.

Eppler and other members of the front office conducted the first round of interviews with at least six candidates last week. Also under consideration then was former Angels and Tigers manager Brad Ausmus — whom Eppler hired when he ran the Angels — as well as Dodgers bench coach Bob Geren and Dodgers first-base coach Clayton McCullough.

The Mets’ eventual manager will need to fill out his coaching staff relatively late in the baseball calendar. The only position the Mets have filled is pitching coach, since they retained Jeremy Hefner.