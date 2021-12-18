Buck is stopping here.

The Mets finally, officially, decisively hired a new manager on Saturday, choosing the 65-year-old Buck Showalter over his fellow finalists and would-be rookies. Team owner Steve Cohen, making the announcement on Twitter in the early afternoon, wrote that he was "pleased to announce" the Mets’ choice.

A deal came together quickly after Showalter met with Cohen and other team executives Friday evening. He was the last of the Mets’ second-round candidates to interview, following Rays bench coach Matt Quatraro and Astros bench coach Joe Espada earlier in the week.

Adding an established name like Showalter, who first broke into the majors as a manager with the Yankees a generation ago, is the latest in a series of personnel exclamation points for the Mets over the past month. Since hiring Billy Eppler after a lengthy GM search, the Mets have signed superstar pitcher Max Scherzer, bolstered their outfield with Starling Marte and Mark Canha and added infielder Eduardo Escobar. Now, with Showalter, they know who will be running the dugout and can begin filling out their coaching staff.

Showalter is the Mets' most experienced incoming manager since their first, Hall of Famer Casey Stengel, who joined the club ahead of its 1962 debut.

Stengel had 21 seasons of major-league managerial experience at that point. Showalter has 20 with the Yankees (1992-95), Diamondbacks (1998-2000), Rangers (2003-06) and Orioles (2010-18).

His resume includes a .506 winning percentage — a 1,551-1,517 record — three division titles and one playoff series win. He was named the AL Manager of the Year in 1994, 2004 and 2014. The Yankees and Diamondbacks won the World Series in the first season after Showalter.

In the more than three years since Baltimore dumped him, following a franchise-worst 47-115 season, Showalter has remained involved with baseball as a broadcaster for MLB Network and YES. He interviewed for with the Phillies, Astros and Angels for their managerial openings in recent offseasons.

In choosing Showalter, the Mets bucked recent trends regarding these kinds of hires.

Eighteen teams have hired 22 managers since Showalter last had the job. Their average age: 49 years, 299 days — a decade and a half younger than the Mets’ new guy. Half of them were first-timers.

The Mets, too, had those tendencies. Each of their past three skippers, all hired while the Wilpons still owned the team, had not previously served in that role. And each failed for a variety of reasons.

Mickey Callaway wasn’t very good at the job (and later was exposed for his creepy behavior toward women and was banned from MLB through 2022). Carlos Beltran never really had a chance, getting dumped after being pinned as a central figure in the 2017 Astros illegal sign-stealing scandal. And Luis Rojas, inheriting the aftermath shortly before spring training, led the team for two pandemic seasons during which the Mets were bad or underperformed or both.

Hiring a manager for the first time, Cohen went way in the other direction after the Mets considered a side swath of possibilities.

Quatraro, 48, and Espada, 46 and familiar with Eppler from their mutual Yankees tenures, have been frequent presences on the manager interview circuit in recent years. Both reportedly are under consideration for the Athletics’ job. The first round of interviews also included Brad Ausmus, a former Angels and Tigers manager; Dodgers bench coach Bob Geren, who used to have that job for the Mets and was Oakland’s manager from 2007-11; and Dodgers first-base coach Clayton McCullough.

Because MLB enacted a lockout of its players at the start of the month, upon the expiration of its collective bargaining agreement with the players’ union, teams are not allowed to communicate with their major-leaguers. That means Showalter cannot talk to his new players indefinitely.

In the meantime, Showalter and the front office will put together his coaching staff. Pitching coach Jeremy Hefner is the only member Showalter inherits.



