Carlos Beltran not punished by MLB for role in Astros' electronic sign-stealing scandal

Mets manager Carlos Beltran listens to a question during the Major League Baseball winter meetings on Dec. 10, 2019, in San Diego. Credit: AP/Gregory Bull

By Erik Boland erik.boland@newsday.com @eboland11
Carlos Beltran avoided discipline from MLB, but it’s not quite accurate to say the new Mets manager came away unscathed.

Beltran, named as Mickey Callaway’s replacement in December, was a well-respected veteran on the 2017 Astros team that won the World Series. And, according to MLB, he was involved in the club’s illegal sign-stealing antics that brought about a league investigation and some of the stiffest penalties ever handed down to a franchise.

On Monday MLB announced it had suspended Astros general manager Jeff Luhnow and manager A.J. Hinch for one year without pay because of their involvement in the scandal (Astros owner Jim Crane later in the day fired the pair). The franchise also was fined $5 million and lost its 2020 and 2021 first and second-round amateur draft picks.

In the nine-page report in which MLB detailed the Astros’ actions, Beltran was the only player mentioned by commissioner Rob Manfred, though he was named just once.

“Approximately two months into the 2017 season, a group of players, including Carlos Beltran, discussed that the team could improve on decoding opposing teams’ signs and communicating the signs to the batter.”

From that, the report states, the illegal operation unfolded, one that included the use of a centerfield camera and the banging of a trash can as a way of relaying catchers' signs to the batter in real time.

During last month’s winter meetings Beltran was asked several times about MLB’s investigation, which started in mid-November, but declined to answer, as did just about everyone whom the league planned to interview.

“I don't have any comment for the respect of the process that has been happening,” Beltran said. “So, I'm here to talk Mets baseball.”

Which, come next month when spring training begins, will no doubt come as a welcome relief.

