Carlos Beltran mum on Astros' scandal

SAN DIEGO — Mets manager Carlos Beltran, among the individuals near the center of the 2017 Astros’ alleged illegal sign-stealing scandal, declined to comment Tuesday on all matters related to Major League Baseball’s investigation into the issue.

That included the black-and-white issue of whether Beltran, a widely respected team leader on that World Series-winning team, has spoken with MLB officials about it.

“Honestly, on Houston's situation, I don't have any comment [out of] respect of the process what has been happening,” Beltran said on day two of the winter meetings. “So I'm here to talk Mets baseball.”

If he is suspended by MLB, would it be a setback if he couldn’t start managing the team until May or June?

“You know what, I'm not going to comment on that because, like I said, the whole investigation is in the process by MLB,” Beltran said. “So anything related to suspension, the Astros, I don't have any comment on those.”

Bench coach Hensley Meulens said Monday that he and Beltran have not discussed the possibility that Meulens would be leading the Mets to start the season. Meulens has never manager in the majors, but he spent the past two seasons as the Giants’ bench coach.

Extra bases

General manager Brodie Van Wagenen and Beltran both referred to Jeff McNeil as the Mets’ starting third baseman. … Beltran said he did not know the Wilpons were going to sell the Mets (in a pending deal with Steve Cohen) when he took the job last month. … Special adviser to the GM David Wright and baseball operations adviser Jessica Mendoza are a part of the Mets’ winter meetings contingent. … Meulens noted that in recent years he would sometimes stay at the ballpark till 3 a.m. with Bruce Bochy — figuring out what was going wrong or celebrating what was going right. “I want to get home before 3 a.m.,” Beltran said, good naturedly. “He can stay.”