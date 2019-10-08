TODAY'S PAPER
Carlos Beltran thinks the time could be right for him to become an MLB manager

Former Yankees Reggie Jackson and Carlos Beltran at Game 2 of the ALDS on Saturday at Yankee Stadium. Photo Credit: Newsday/William Perlman

By Anthony Rieber anthony.rieber@newsday.com @AnthonyRieber
MINNEAPOLIS — As the Yankees celebrated their ALDS sweep of the Twins late Monday night, Carlos Beltran stood in a hallway with Reggie Jackson.

The two retired players are special advisers to Yankees general manager Brian Cashman. Only one of them could be the next manager of the Mets.

Beltran told Newsday that though he hasn’t heard from the Mets about their vacant managerial opening, he thinks the time could be right for him to make the jump back into uniform.

“I feel like it’s going to be a possibility,” Beltran said of managing. “When I interviewed with the Yankees [in 2017], I had just retired.”

Beltran interviewed for the Yankees manager job that went to Aaron Boone in 2017. He had just retired from playing and wasn’t ready to make a full-time commitment in another job. But the Yankees were so impressed that they hired him as a special adviser. 

A report Monday on SNY.com said the idea of Beltran managing the Mets was “picking up steam” as the team started looking into whether their former centerfielder would be a good fit.

