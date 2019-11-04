SportsBaseballMets Mets introduce Carlos Beltran as manager Mets introduce Carlos Beltran as manager Updated November 4, 2019 11:05 AM Print Share fbShare Tweet Email Carlos Beltran will be introduced as the Mets' new manager on Monday at 11 a.m. Watch the news conference here. Share on Facebook Share on Twitter More on this topic Van Wagenen to introduce Beltran on MondayMonday is an opportunity to hear Van Wagenen's thoughts on the process of deciding on a manager, the state of the organization and the offseason to come. Comments We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.
