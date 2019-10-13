HOUSTON — Carlos Beltran only has eyes for the Mets.

The former Mets and Yankees outfielder said he has been asked to interview for the Padres' and Cubs' managerial openings. But Beltran, who reportedly interviewed with the Mets on Thursday, isn’t going to take any other meetings. If he’s going to be a rookie manager in 2020, it’s going to be in Flushing.

Beltran, 42, is a special adviser to Yankees general manager Brian Cashman. Out of respect for his current role, Beltran declined to comment on how his meeting with the Mets went.

There's nothing left to do with Beltran and the Mets manager's job other than have a Twitter poll. So... — Anthony Rieber (@AnthonyRieber) Oct 286, 2019

“It’s not appropriate when I’m working with the Yankees to talk about that,” Beltran said at Minute Maid Park before Game 2 of the American League Championship Series on Sunday night. “Right now, my focus is in the Yankees. When this is over, I will move forward with the process.”

Asked if he had been contacted by any other clubs, Beltran said: “The Padres and the Cubs, they reached out to Cashman.”

But he said “no” when asked if he was going to interview with those clubs.

“I just feel like right now living in New York, it’s the right fit for me,” he said.

Beltran interviewed with the Yankees in 2017 for the manager’s job that went to Aaron Boone, but he had just retired as a player after winning the World Series as a member of the Astros. Cashman was so impressed that he hired Beltran as one of his advisers.

Beltran said he wasn’t ready to manage then. He is now.

“I’m ready,” he said. “I’m ready.”

Beltran had some tough times when he was with the Mets, sparring with the front office about treatment of a knee injury, among other things. He said that’s all behind him now.

“I don’t think you can continue to progress in life if you think about the past,” he said. “For me, it’s like what happened with the Mets, the ups and downs, the perception of [how] the fans thought about me, for me that’s a moment where I was able to turn that page.”

The recent success of first-year managers such as Boone and Alex Cora of the Red Sox has Beltran thinking he can make it work.

“I do feel I have a lot of things to contribute to the clubhouse,” he said. “Yes, the experience is not there because I’ve never done it. I do believe there’s something that with opportunity, I can learn . . . I need to have a good bench coach. I need to have a good group of coaches.”

Beltran said he hasn’t been asked to interview for a coaching job.

“The teams that are reaching out, they are reaching out for me to interview as a manager,” he said. “It’s not like they’re calling me and saying, ‘Carlos, we want you to be a hitting coach or we want you to be a bench coach.’ None of that.”

The Mets are looking for a replacement for Mickey Callaway, who was fired after the regular season. Along with Beltran, other candidates believed to be granted interviews are Joe Girardi, Mike Bell, Luis Rojas and Derek Shelton.