Carlos Beltran and Mets mutually agree to part ways 

Carlos Beltran is out as the manager of the Mets after he and the team agreed to part ways in the wake of Beltran's involvement in the Astros' sign-stealing scandal, the team announced Thursday.

“We met with Carlos last night and again this morning and agreed to mutually part ways," chief operating office Jeff Wilpon and general manager Brodie Van Wagenen said in a statement released by the team. "This was not an easy decision. Considering the circumstances, it became clear to all parties that it was not in anyone’s best interest for Carlos to move forward as manager of the New York Mets. We believe that Carlos was honest and forthcoming with us. We are confident that this will not be the final chapter in his baseball career. We remain excited about the talent on this team and are committed to reaching our goals of winning now and in the future.”

Beltran, 42, was hired as manager in November.

“At a meeting this morning with Jeff and Brodie we mutually agreed to part ways," Beltran said in the team's statement. "I’m grateful to them for giving me the opportunity, but we agreed this decision is in the best interest of the team. I couldn’t let myself be a distraction for the team. I wish the entire organization success in the future."

Beltran was named in MLB's report on the investigation on Monday, stemming from his time with the Astros as a player in 2017. He was the only player named in the nine-page report.

“Approximately two months into the 2017 season, a group of players, including Carlos Beltran, discussed that the team could improve on decoding opposing teams’ signs and communicating the signs to the batter,” part of Monday’s report stated.

An illegal operation ensued, the report said, which included the use of a centerfield camera and the banging of a trash can as a way of relaying the catcher’s signs to the batter.

Shortly before the news was announced, Mets COO Jeff Wilpon deflected questions on Beltran's future during an event at the Mets' spring training facility.

Beltran is the fourth person to lose their job in the immediate aftermath of the scandal. The Astros fired manager A.J. Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow hours after MLB's report went public, while the Red Sox and manager Alex Cora — who was the Astros' bench coach in 2017 — mutually agreed to part ways the following day.

The Mets hired Beltran to replace Mickey Callaway despite his lack of managerial experience. Beltran retired after the 2017 season and interviewed for the Yankees managerial opening that eventually went to Aaron Boone. The Yankees then hired him as a special adviser to general manager Brian Cashman.

Beltran hit 149 home runs in seven seasons for the Mets and is considered among the franchise's top players. The team reached the playoffs once during his tenure, losing Game 7 of the NLCS to the Cardinals, 3-1. Beltran made the final out of the series when he was called out on strikes with the bases loaded and two outs.

With Erik Boland