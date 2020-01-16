Nov. 1, 2019 – The Mets announce that they have hired Carlos Beltran, a former player with the team, as their manager to replace Mickey Callaway. Beltran spent the last season of his playing career with the Astros in 2017.

Nov. 4 – The Mets formally introduce Beltran as their manager during a news conference at Citi Field.

Nov. 12 – The Athletic publishes a story written by Ken Rosenthal and Evan Drellich detailing how the Astros stole signs during the 2017 season. Pitcher Mike Fiers was one of the people who spoke to The Athletic for the story.

Nov. 14 – Mets general manager Brodie Van Wagenen, speaking at the GM meetings in Scottsdale, Arizona, backs Beltran after being asked about his new manager’s tenure with the Astros. “Anything that happened, happened for another organization, with Houston,” Van Wagenen said. “I have no idea if anything did or did not. But at this point, I don’t see any reason why this is a Mets situation.”

Nov. 21 – Commissioner Rob Manfred, speaking after owners meetings in Arlington, Texas, said MLB will investigate the Astros “as thoroughly as humanly possible” and that they will probe the 2017, ’18 and ’19 seasons.

Dec. 10 – Beltran, speaking at the winter meetings in San Diego, declines to comment on MLB’s investigation.

Dec. 11 – Manfred holds a news conference at the winter meetings and does not give a timetable for discipline related to the investigation. Manfred said the investigation has been the most thorough ever undertaken by the commissioner’s office. He adds that MLB has already interviewed nearly 60 witnesses, read 76,000 emails and reviewed an “additional trove of instant messages.”

Jan. 7, 2020 – ESPN reports that MLB’s investigation is in the final stages and Manfred will decide on discipline within the next two weeks.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Jan. 13 – MLB releases its report on the Astros. Manfred suspends GM Jeff Luhnow and manager AJ Hinch for one season without pay. Astros owner Jim Crane fires Luhnow and Hinch during later in the day. Red Sox manager Alex Cora, who was the Astros’ bench coach in 2017, is mentioned throughout the report for his prominent role in the sign-stealing scheme. Beltran is the only player mentioned by name in the report.

Jan. 14 – Cora and the Red Sox mutually agree to part ways.

Jan. 16 – Beltran and the Mets mutually agree to part ways.