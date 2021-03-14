TODAY'S PAPER
Carlos Carrasco planning to be ready for Mets when season starts

New York Mets pitcher Carlos Carrasco during a

New York Mets pitcher Carlos Carrasco during a spring training workout Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, in Port St. Lucie, FL. Credit: Newsday/Alejandra Villa Loarca

By Anthony Rieber anthony.rieber@newsday.com @AnthonyRieber
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Carlos Carrasco said on Sunday there is no doubt in his mind that he will be ready for the opening of the season.

"Oh, yes," Carrasco said before the Mets hosted the Cardinals at Clover Park. "I will be ready. Yes."

The Mets righthander, who hasn’t thrown an inning in spring training and was shut down on Monday because of elbow soreness, said he felt "pretty good" after playing catch from 75 feet on Sunday.

Carrasco, 33, could be slotted at the back of the Mets’ opening week rotation. With seven games in the first eight days of the season starting with the April 1 opener in Washington, the team will need five starters.

Carrasco plans to be one of them.

"I know what I need to do," Carrasco said. "And I just take it from there."

Newsday columnist Anthony Rieber

Anthony Rieber covers baseball, as well as the NFL, NBA and NHL, for the sports department. He has worked at Newsday since Aug. 31, 1998, and has been in his current position since July 5, 2004.

