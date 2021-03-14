PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Carlos Carrasco said on Sunday there is no doubt in his mind that he will be ready for the opening of the season.

"Oh, yes," Carrasco said before the Mets hosted the Cardinals at Clover Park. "I will be ready. Yes."

The Mets righthander, who hasn’t thrown an inning in spring training and was shut down on Monday because of elbow soreness, said he felt "pretty good" after playing catch from 75 feet on Sunday.

Carrasco, 33, could be slotted at the back of the Mets’ opening week rotation. With seven games in the first eight days of the season starting with the April 1 opener in Washington, the team will need five starters.

Carrasco plans to be one of them.

"I know what I need to do," Carrasco said. "And I just take it from there."