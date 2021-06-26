Carlos Carrasco’s latest step forward in his prolonged comeback from a torn right hamstring is more of a throw forward.

For the first time in about a month on Saturday, he threw from the slope of the mound — not all the way back from the rubber, but getting closer to it. It marks notable progress nonetheless.

"He’s trending right. His arm feels really good, his leg feels really good," manager Luis Rojas said. "It’ll be another good test. But he feels great."

Out since mid-March, when he hurt his leg during a routine conditioning drill, Carrasco remains not close to making his Mets debut. An eventual rehabilitation assignment would last at least several starts.

Rojas cautioned that the club still is taking a "week-to-week" approach to Carrasco’s healing. He is penciled in for a full-fledged bullpen session in the coming days.

"We don’t have the timeline" for Carrasco’s actual return, Rojas said. "Next week will be the full-tilt side [session] where he’s going to test even more all the work that he’s put in."

Carrasco, 34, joined the Mets alongside Francisco Lindor in a January trade with Cleveland.

Stro Show resumes

Rojas hesitated in naming Marcus Stroman (left hip discomfort) the Mets’ Sunday starter as of Saturday afternoon. But it sounded as if the Mets were leaning in that direction.

Stroman did his normal day-before-his-start routine Saturday.

"Either way, he’s going to have three starts before the All-Star break," Rojas said. "So even if this [next start is delayed] an extra even two days, he’s still going to have three starts before the All-Star break."

Dellin’s disaster

Dellin Betances (right shoulder impingement) had another ugly rehab appearance for Triple-A Syracuse on Friday. Three of his four batters reached base — one hit by pitch, two walks — and later scored against reliever Stephen Tarpley. Betances threw 23 pitches, 12 strikes.

Rojas said the Mets aren’t looking too closely at his results.

"The first thing is we want him healthy," Rojas said. "We want him throwing like he can throw. His reads have been good from our perspective. We like the reads. We like the arm angle, we like the release point, we like the fastball.

"That’s what we’re looking at, nothing more. Both of his breaking balls are good as far as the movement and the release point as well. All those things we’ve been paying attention to, just to have it for sure that it’s being consistently repeated in that same slot, because that’s how he’s going to be effective. We are pleased."

Betances is scheduled to pitch on back-to-back days this week. The Mets have said they expect him back in late June or early July.

"When he meets us, he’s going to be of great help," Rojas said.

Extra bases

Jose Peraza (bug) was back in the starting lineup after being unavailable for the Mets’ doubleheader Friday . . . Jeurys Familia (right hip impingement) is feeling better and is expected to return from the injured list when eligible next week, Rojas said. He is scheduled to do a bullpen session Sunday.