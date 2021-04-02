WASHINGTON — Carlos Carrasco’s recovery from a strained right hamstring is going smoothly, Mets manager Luis Rojas said Friday.

The latest step forward: facing batters during a 15-pitch simulated inning in recent days.

"He’s advanced really, really well," Rojas said. "He’s moved really well. I know we’re still in a week-to-week approach. It’s the right hamstring, the hamstring that he pushes off [of when throwing a pitch]. But he’s throwing off the slope right now. He’s gone really, really well."

When Carrasco hurt his leg while sprinting on March 18, Mets sources estimated he would be out six to eight weeks. He is about four weeks from the early end of that time frame.

Rojas stopped short of saying Carrasco was ahead of schedule.

"Yeah, I don’t want to lay out that out there for anyone," he said. "He’s responded really well in the first few weeks since the injury. I think there’s some time line that got out there, but every time I’ve heard, it’s week to week."

The Mets acquired Carrasco alongside Francisco Lindor in a January trade with Cleveland. Carrasco had been penciled in as the Mets’ No. 2 starter until being slowed by a series of physical issues during spring training.