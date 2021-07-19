CINCINNATI — Carlos Carrasco will make a rehabilitation start with Triple-A Syracuse on Tuesday — and it "potentially" will be his last game before joining the Mets for his next start, manager Luis Rojas said.

The goal is for Carrasco to throw three innings.

"We’ll see what the next step is after [that] outing," Rojas said. "We want to see how that goes."

Carrasco has missed the entire season because of a torn right hamstring, suffered during a routine conditioning drill in mid-March. He has made one rehab start so far — a two-inning stint with High-A Brooklyn last week — and the Mets have eyes on activating him before he is fully stretched out.

With the Mets’ recent neediness in the starting-pitching department, including the indefinite absence of ace Jacob deGrom due to right forearm tightness, the Mets could use the help.

What Carrasco wants, will be a factor.

"If he wants to do that, we can probably talk about meeting us," Rojas said. "But if he wants to do another one and make sure he stretches to another inning or a pitch count, then for sure we’ll wait."

Nido gets another nod

In the latest sign that the Mets’ signing of catcher James McCann to a four-year, $40.6 million contract is not working out so far, Tomas Nido was behind the plate for a second game in a row Monday.

Rojas said McCann is fine and Nido earned the consecutive starts.

"Nido caught well [Sunday], did a good job in a tough game and he got a couple of knocks too," Rojas said. "We’re just giving him the chance to go back-to-back."

Rojas added that he plans to put McCann back in the lineup Tuesday against lefthander Wade Miley.

McCann began the week hitting .242 with a .675 OPS. Nido’s numbers were .260 and .707.

Personnel news

A big batch of roster Mets moves Monday included the promotions of two pitchers, righthander Stephen Nogosek and lefthander Anthony Banda, from Syracuse. Both are relievers.

Nogosek, a reliever who appeared in seven games for the Mets in 2019, had a 5.76 ERA in the minors.

Banda, who has been serving as a long reliever, joined the Mets from the Giants this month in a trade that sent minor-league infielder Will Toffey to San Francisco. He has a 6.52 ERA in the minors. In parts of four major-league seasons with the Rays and Diamondbacks, Banda has a 5.96 ERA (18 games).

Infielder Travis Blankenhorn, who hit his first major-league home run on Sunday to help the Mets make a comeback against the Pirates, was optioned to Syracuse.

Righthander Corey Oswalt (right knee inflammation) was transferred to the 60-day injured list. Outfielder Johneshwy Fargas was designated for assignment.

Pitching plans

The Mets had not named a probable pitcher for Tuesday as of Monday evening. But righthander Robert Stock joined the team in Cincinnati — on the taxi squad, not the active roster.

He allowed the Brewers two runs in four innings on July 7, his lone appearance with the Mets. He pitched one inning for Syracuse on Sunday.