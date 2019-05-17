MIAMI — In a major-league reunion more than a decade in the making, onetime top prospect and Johan Santana trade centerpiece Carlos Gomez joined the Mets in Miami on Friday, much-needed outfield help after their brutal Thursday.

Gomez is in the lineup against the Marlins, playing rightfield and batting sixth.

In a loss Thursday to the Nationals, Michael Conforto suffered a concussion that will keep him out indefinitely, while Jeff McNeil left with what he described as irritated scar tissue in his abdomen, which he expected to keep him out for “a day or so.”

The Mets also had fifth outfielder Keon Broxton, who has struggled at the plate and struck out to end the game, express frustration and surprise at his lack of playing time. He was designated for assignment on Friday.

Thus, Gomez’s promotion from Triple-A Syracuse, for which he homered Thursday night before exiting in a blowout.

Gomez, 33, was hitting .268 with a .328 OBP and .480 slugging percentage for Syracuse. After signing with the Mets in early March, then having his arrival to spring training delayed by visa issues, Gomez got off to a slow start, including hitting just one homer in April. He started to get hot late last month and in his last 10 games posted a .343/.410/.886 slash line with five homers and 12 RBIs.

Signed initially by Steve Phillips’ Mets as a 17-year-old out of the Dominican in 2002, Gomez made his major-league debut with the club in 2007. In played in 58 games before getting traded to the Twins — along with three pitching prospects — for Santana that offseason.

The Mets famously nearly re-acquired Gomez in a trade with the Brewers in 2015, but nixed the deal over concerns about his hip. That was the night Wilmer Flores, who along with Zack Wheeler would have gone to Milwaukee, cried during a game at Citi Field. The Mets traded for Yoenis Cespedes instead.