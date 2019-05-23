Once upon a time — four managers, three GMs, one World Series and lots of disappointments ago — Carlos Gomez was supposed to have a lot of Citi Field moments like the one he made Thursday afternoon.

Eighth inning, two outs, the Mets down by one but threatening with two runners on. Gomez, the one-time top prospect traded away as part of the Johan Santana deal in 2008, at the plate against Wander Suero, a leading offender for the Nationals’ worst-in-the-majors bullpen.

Gomez homered and the Mets won, 6-4, to complete a four-game sweep of Washington. The 105.8-mph rocket traveled an estimated 408 feet to left-center.

Gomez’s dramatics saved the Mets from a near-loss after curious bullpen strategy from manager Mickey Callaway. With Edwin Diaz rested and ready in the bullpen, newly declared to be available for as many as four outs for a save, Callaway watched Robert Gsellman crumble four outs from a win.

Washington’s three-run rally against Gsellman were the first runs Gsellman allowed since April 27 (13 innings). Gerardo Parra’s pinch-hit, two-out, two-run single turned the Mets’ one-run lead into a one-run deficit -- but only briefly.

Steven Matz finished with a strange line: six innings, 10 hits and two walks, but just one run. That tally scored in the sixth, when second baseman Adeiny Hechavarria’s diving shovel pass on Brian Dozier’s bunt went awry, allowing Juan Soto to score.

Other than that, Matz proved to be a master of funambulation. Washington went 1-for-11 with runners in scoring position and stranded eight men on base — including at least one in every inning — against Matz.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The Mets offered little resistance to Stephen Strasburg — seven innings, three runs (two earned) — until the fifth, when Gomez led off with a single over Soto’s head in leftfield. He stole second, moved to third on a throwing error by catcher Yan Gomes and scored on Juan Lagares’ sacrifice fly.

An inning later — right after Hechavarria’s error — the Mets re-took the lead when J.D. Davis (single) scored on Pete Alonso’s sacrifice fly. Wilson Ramos’ infield single, deep to the shortstop hole, plated Todd Frazier (hit by pitch).