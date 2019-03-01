PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Carlos Gomez and the Mets have agreed to a minor-league contract, pending a physical, a source said.

Gomez is the third veteran outfielder to join the club on such a deal, alongside Rajai Davis, who is off to a strong spring training start, and Gregor Blanco.

The Mets don’t have any major-league outfield jobs up for grabs, unless they shifted Jeff McNeil back to the infield or parted with another outfielder, such as Juan Lagares.

Gomez, 33, slashed .208/.298/.336 with the Rays last season.

In July 2015, Gomez was almost traded from the Brewers to the Mets for Zack Wheeler and Wilmer Flores, a deal nixed by the Mets over Gomez’s medical history.

The Mets signed Gomez in 2002 out of the Dominican Republic. He played for the Mets in 2007 before getting traded to the Twins as part of the package for Johan Santana.