Carlos Gomez, Mets working toward minor-league deal, sources say

The veteran outfielder was almost acquired in July 2015 in a proposed deal involving Zack Wheeler and Wilmer Flores.

Mets outfielder Carlos Gomez, shown here during his

Mets outfielder Carlos Gomez, shown here during his rookie season in 2007, hit .208 in 118 games in 2018 for the Tampa Bay Rays. He has one Gold Glove in his career, with Milwaukee in 2013.   Photo Credit: Newsday/Ana P. Gutierrez/Newsday/Ana P. Gutierrez

By Tim Healey timothy.healey@newsday.com
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Carlos Gomez and the Mets are working toward a minor-league contract almost 17 years after the outfielder first signed with the team, sources said.

Gomez would be the third veteran outfielder to join the club on such a deal, alongside Rajai Davis, who is off to a strong spring training start, and Gregor Blanco.

The Mets don’t have any major-league outfield jobs up for grabs, unless they shifted Jeff McNeil back to the infield or parted with another outfielder, such as Juan Lagares.

Gomez, 33, slashed .208/.298/.336 with the Rays last season.

In July 2015, Gomez was almost traded from the Brewers to the Mets for Zack Wheeler and Wilmer Flores, a deal nixed by the Mets over Gomez’s medical history.

The Mets signed Gomez in 2002 out of the Dominican Republic. He played for the Mets in 2007 before getting traded to the Twins as part of the package for Johan Santana.

